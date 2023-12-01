*The above video is a recent story about a former Browns player who is an inspiring “Heart Warrior”

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Joe Flacco will get the start at quarterback against the Rams this Sunday in Los Angeles, according to the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco recently signed with the Browns after Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in the loss to Denver last Sunday and is still in concussion protocol, according to the Browns.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski named Flacco the backup at practice this week ahead of rookie PJ Walker so that if DTR could not play due to the concussion, Flacco would.

The Browns officially announced Flacco will start Sunday late Friday afternoon.

The (7-4) Browns are in Los Angeles to play the (5-6) Rams on Sunday at 4 p.m.

You can watch the game on FOX 8.