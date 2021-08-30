Browns’ Myles Garrett hosting puppy play date at local dog park

BEREA, OHIO – JULY 30: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns waves to the fans during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 30, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is inviting the community to bring their furry friends out to a doggy play date at a local dog park on Tuesday.

Garrett is hosting the event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Taps and Tails dog park on Train Avenue in Cleveland.

Guests can bring up to two of their pups to the event. It’s $8 for the first dog and an additional $4 for the second dog.

Half of the proceeds will go toward Friends of Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to help them find forever homes for shelter dogs.

All dogs six months or older must be spayed and neutered.

Attendees must be 21 or older and bring proof for their pets’ following vaccinations:

rabies

distemper

bordetella

leptospirosis

Space is limited.

For more information, email Taps and Tails at taps.tails@gmail.com.