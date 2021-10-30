Browns make roster moves before tomorrow’s game against Steelers

Watch video above to hear from Coach Kevin Stefanski about Sunday’s game against the Steelers
BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns brought up CB Tim Harris and S Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad and re-signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
Baker Mayfield will start Sunday as the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday. He was out Oct. 21 for a shoulder injury.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield’s favorite target, said he will be ready to go on Sunday. He was on the injured reserve with a knee injury on Sept. 21 and returned last week.
Running back Nick Chubb and tackle Jack Conklin are also returning, while Cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are out. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains questionable.
A team can have up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline before the game.
The Browns and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.