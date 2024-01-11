CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns may be without another starter in their first playoff game Saturday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday that CB Denzel Ward had injured his knee during practice Thursday.

Kevin Stefanski said CB Denzel Ward injured his knee in practice today. Status Saturday is unclear.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) January 11, 2024

On a positive note, WR Amari Cooper “looks good,” the coach says. The receiver has been out with a heel injury.

Stefanksi announced Tuesday that kicker Dustin Hopkins is unlikely to play Saturday.

Despite the playoff hype, Stefanski said it’s been a “normal” week for the team.

“Every game is a huge game,” he said. “It’s a one-game season.”

The Browns face the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m.