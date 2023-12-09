BEREA, Ohio (AP) Cleveland Browns rookie right tackle Dawand Jones will miss Sunday’s game against Jacksonville with a knee injury, a blow to the Browns who are trying to stay in the AFC playoff hunt.

Jones has played exceptionally well after moving into the starting lineup in Week 1, when Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury.

A fourth-round pick from Ohio State, Jones was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday…a significant loss as the Browns (7-5) host the (8-4) Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.