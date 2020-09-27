Browns look to climb above .500 for 1st time since 2014 with win over Washington

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday’s match-up between the Browns and the Washington Football Team features two teams looking to turn around their franchise.

Both teams have had an up and down start to the season.

Defensively for the Browns, having three starters back at practice this week could help a defense that has surrendered 68 points in two games.

“I think it will be a huge spark to have all three of us back. We have guys that filled in for us, and I feel like they have been doing a great job. As a whole, we have to do better, but like I said, getting off the field on third down, eliminating mistakes and just playing within the game plan and trusting each other,” said Browns LB Mack Wilson.

Headed to the game tomorrow? Remember to wear your mask the entire game.



A message from Kevin Stefanski: pic.twitter.com/VQ0uMzVrAY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 26, 2020

The Browns defense could get back on track this week against former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The Washington Football team ranks near bottom of the league in offense.

“We just play football, trust the game plan and do what we do. We have to hold opponents to less than 30 points a game. That is something that we have been working on, watching a lot of film, coming together as a unit and drilling that into our minds,” said Browns CB Greedy Williams.

The Browns offensive line will be in for another test this week. Washington leads the league with 11 sacks through 2 games. If the Browns learned anything from Thursday night it’s this: let Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt do their thing.

“With our runners, we ask them to make some dirty runs. If there is a guy on blocked or there is an arm hanging out there they got to run through, and it is not always going to be perfect. When it is perfect these guys can make some big-time plays and even when it is not perfect I feel confident in their abilities to gain some yards on some dirty runs,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns are one of the top teams in the league in rushing yards and may need those “dirty runs” to get by Washington.

The Browns and Washington have met 46 times over the years, the Browns have won 33 of those games and there has been one tie. The Browns are trying to snap a 3-game losing streak to Washington dating back to 2004.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: