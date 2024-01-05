*Related video above: The Brown’s first playoff game is on the road but a home playoff game isn’t out of the question if they win the wild card game*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland has not signed Browns fan Bob from Shaker Heights yet, but if they rest any more players before Sunday’s game, Bob might want to start warming up.

All kidding aside, the list of players being held out of Sunday’s game against Cincinnati has just gotten longer. You already knew QB Joe Flacco wasn’t playing. On Friday, Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Defensive End Myles Garrett will not play.

Cleveland is resting so many starters they signed a practice squad quarterback Jeff Drsikel from Arizona to START Sunday. The Browns are Driskel’s sixth team in five years.

Fox 8’s sports reporter John Sabol reported Friday the list of other key Browns players Stefanski will hold out of the game.

Myles Garrett will not play against the #Bengals. #Browns list of players that are "OUT" Sunday (due to Injuries):



Amari Cooper

Jerome Ford

Dustin Hopkins

Greg Newsome

Juan Thornhill

Anthony Walker@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) January 5, 2024

The Browns will play the AFC South champ next weekend. That could be either Jacksonville, Houston, or Indianapolis.