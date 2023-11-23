*The above video shows Browns fans celebrating another last-second win recently*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns have won 7 of their 10 games this season and while the hard-hitting Myles Garret and the team’s defense deservedly get most of the headlines, there’s an unsung hero.

Cleveland placekicker Dustin Hopkins is setting team and NFL records, but more importantly, he’s been the key to victories as well as dramatic wins.

Here are two facts just for starters.

Earlier this season, Hopkins set an NFL record for making kicks of 50 yards or more in five straight games, one of which was from 58 yards.

Then, there are the back-to-back, last-second, game-winning kicks against Pittsburgh last week and Baltimore the week before.

Oh, and how about this? Hopkins has made kicks of 40 yards or more in a game three times already this season. Overall, he’s made 26 of 29 of his field goal attempts.

Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins celebrates the game-winning field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hopkins, who is 33 years old, 6’1 200 lbs., joined the Browns just weeks before the regular season after kicker Cade York struggled in the pre-season. Hopkins played for the Chargers last year and graduated from Florida State in 2013.

Hopkins, who wears #7, and the (7-3) Browns play the (5-5) Broncos in Denver on Sunday at 1 p,m. Browns fans are all too familiar with another #7, Denver QB legend John Elway who crushed Browns fans’ hopes of going to the Super Bowl twice.

If Sunday’s game comes down to a last-second field goal, perhaps Hopkins can put a dagger in the hearts of Broncos fans, after all, Hopkins has been clutch.