CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns’ stellar kicker Dustin Hopkins is out for the week after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday’s winning game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Tuesday.

At this time, the injury is considered week-to-week. It’s just more bad news in a string of major injuries for the Browns, who, despite it all are 10-5 on the season and looking to solidify a playoff spot this Thursday.

The team didn’t officially say who would be replacing Hopkins in this week’s home game against the Jets but did sign 24-year-old kicker Riley Patterson, who was recently cut from the Detroit Lions, to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 19: Dustin Hopkins #7 and Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Hopkins kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson (36) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

As FOX 8’s John Sabol explained, other moves were made as well, including in the ever-rotating quarterback position:

#Browns roster moves:



DTR (hip) is headed to IR

PJ Walker back to the active roster.



Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) OUT vs #Jets



Corey Bojorquez (quad): TBD



Speaking to the media Tuesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that no matter what his team looks like, he can’t wait to take the field Thursday.

“Our fans have been incredible all season long. I feel like I say that over and over, but I mean it.” he said. “I can’t wait to get down there, our team can’t wait to get down there. Just need [the fans] to behave themselves for most of the day so they can be with us in the fourth quarter.”

Thursday’s game takes place at Cleveland Browns Stadium at 8:15 p.m.