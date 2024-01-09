CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s ace kicker may be watching their first playoff game from the sidelines.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi announced Tuesday afternoon that Dustin Hopkins is unlikely to play Saturday.

The Browns face the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Hopkins did not play Sunday in Week 18, in the team’s loss against the Bengals. Cleveland rested many starters, including Joe Flacco and Myles Garrett, after clinching a playoff berth.

The Browns beat the Texans 36-22 in Week 16, but Houston was without starting quarterback, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Stroud will be on the field this week. This season, Stroud has completed 319 of 499 passes for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

Hopkins was injured in the game against Houston and had been listed as week-to-week.

The team didn’t officially say who would be replacing Hopkins this week.

Hopkins was 33 for 36 field goal attempts during the regular season with the Browns.