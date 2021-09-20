Browns’ Jarvis Landry listed as week-to-week with knee injury

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry is out of commission after an injury during Sunday’s game against the Texans.

FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler tweeted that Kevin Stefanski says the wide receiver has an MCL sprain and he’s listed as week-to-week.

Jarvis Landry has an MCL sprain and is listed as week-to-week per Kevin Stefanski. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 20, 2021

The Browns were able to regroup and still pull out a win after Nick Chubb says the energy dropped when Landry left the game with his injury.

Nick Chubb said the energy dropped when Jarvis Landry left the game with a knee injury, they had to regroup. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 19, 2021

Cleveland won their home opener yesterday against the Texans with a score of 31-21.

Week 3, the Browns take on the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday Sept 26 at 1 p.m.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com for updates.