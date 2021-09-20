Browns’ Jarvis Landry listed as week-to-week with knee injury

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns’ Jarvis Landry is out of commission after an injury during Sunday’s game against the Texans.
FOX 8’s P.J. Ziegler tweeted that Kevin Stefanski says the wide receiver has an MCL sprain and he’s listed as week-to-week.
The Browns were able to regroup and still pull out a win after Nick Chubb says the energy dropped when Landry left the game with his injury.
Cleveland won their home opener yesterday against the Texans with a score of 31-21.
Week 3, the Browns take on the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday Sept 26 at 1 p.m.
