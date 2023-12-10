BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco got all of Cleveland’s starting quarterback reps during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name his starter for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville, and as of Sunday morning still hasn’t.

Once again, the Cleveland Browns elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad, the team said Saturday.

Cleveland coaches still haven’t said officially who is starting at quarterback Sunday, but the last time the Browns elevated Flacco was the week before the Rams game, and soon after named Flacco the starter in the 36-19 loss to Los Angeles.

Flacco had an impressive debut for Cleveland last weekend, the 38-year-old’s first start in nearly one year, and is expected to play against the Jaguars (8-4).

And while that seems inevitable — and seemingly the best choice — in a game with massive AFC implications, Stefanski said after practice he was not ready to announce his starter “because you don’t have to.”

It will be either Flacco or rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who cleared concussion protocol after sitting out last Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. Thompson-Robinson got hurt in Cleveland’s loss the previous week at Denver.

Browns receiver Amari Cooper will play Sunday after clearing concussion protocol, but right tackle Dawand Jones will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury the team said.

Stefanski has kept the Browns (7-5) in contention despite juggling QBs and dealing with several major injuries.

Cleveland lost Deshaun Watson last month with a season-ending shoulder injury, and the Browns have started four quarterbacks for just the third time since 1950.

It’s safe to assume Stefanski will stick with Flacco, who looked sharp while passing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a 36-19 loss to the Rams. It was Flacco’s first game since last season’s finale with the New York Jets.

Flacco was signed on Nov. 20 when Watson went down as protection in case of injury or if Thompson-Robinson struggled. The fifth-round pick from UCLA is 1-2 in three starts, and he was making nice progress before getting hurt against the Broncos.

The Browns did have a positive development Friday as No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper returned to practice after sustaining a concussion last week. He’s listed as questionable.

Starting right tackle Dawand Jones (knee) is also questionable. The massive rookie was added to the injury report Friday and didn’t practice.

PRESSURE PACKED

Myles Garrett’s injured left shoulder might be slowing him. Cleveland’s top-ranked defense has no excuses.

Garrett didn’t record a tackle last week, and the Browns failed to record a sack for the second straight game — a streak coordinator Jim Schwartz said must end.

“That’s not us,” Schwartz said. ”We’re not built that way. We have a lot of talent up front and we’re at our best when we can generate pressure with a four-man pass rush.”

It starts with Garrett, the All-Pro edge rusher who was double- and triple-teamed in last week’s loss to the Rams. While he’s not worried about Garrett, Schwartz said the rest of his defensive front has to step it up.

“We expect our D-line to be the driving force of our defense,” he said. “They’re the engine that drives us. We have to get back to clocking the quarterbacks and to building everything off of our four-man pass rush.”

PHILLY REUNION

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Schwartz know each other as well as any two coaches in the league. Schwartz was Pederson’s DC in Philadelphia for five seasons (2016-20). They won 46 games together, including the Super Bowl following the 2017 season.

That familiarity could be both good and bad.

“Just knowing him and how he coached and how he coached our defenses in Philly, you kind of know the structure a little bit,” Pederson said. “He’s changed some things schematically over his time, but he’s got a talented defense right now and they’re playing really good.”

ROAD WARRIORS

Jacksonville is the only NFL team with a perfect road record this season — here and abroad.

The Jaguars are 4-0 in true road games and 6-0 away from EverBank Stadium, a spotless mark that includes consecutive victories against Atlanta and Buffalo in London last month.

Jacksonville already locked up its first winning road record since 2007.

“That was a point of emphasis in training camp that we talked about, something we needed to get better at,” Lawrence said. “We’ve got to keep that going. Obviously, it’s a big road game; we’re going to play in big road games to finish the year that you’re going to have to win. This is a good challenge for us this week.”