CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns revealed a new white alternate helmet for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday.
The helmet will be paired with the white throwback jerseys, bringing back a classic look that hasn’t been seen since the team’s inception in 1946.
This marks the first time in over seven decades that the Browns will wear a non-orange helmet, FOX 8’s PJ Ziegler reports.
The white alternate helmets will make their debut on the road in Week 2 against the Steelers for Monday Night Football.
The team will then wear them for two home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football.
These games are part of the team’s “White Out” series, presented by Dude Wipes, and fans are encouraged to participate by wearing white.
In addition to the on-field debut, the Browns will be selling merchandise related to the white helmet through their “Legacy Collection” available via Fanatics.