CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Browns’ running back Kareem Hunt is signing a one-year deal with Cleveland worth up to $4 million, according to Fox 8 sports reporter John Sabol.

#Browns bring back RB Kareem Hunt on a 1-year deal worth up to $4M. Hunt was the best choice to replace Nick Chubb after knowing Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system over the last four years. Hunt turned down contract offers from New Orleans and Indianapolis last month. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 20, 2023

The Cleveland Browns needed a power running back to step in after Browns star Nick Chubb suffered a devastating season ending injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The Browns officially announced signing Hunt late Wednesday morning.

Hunt played the four previous season for the Browns. The Northeast Ohio native played college football at the University of Toledo.

He was a free agent at the end of last season but wasn’t signed by any teams before the start of this season.

The Browns host the Tennessee Titans Sunday.