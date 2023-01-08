CLEVELAND (WJW) — NFL clubs are demonstrating league-wide support for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, including the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns tweeted a picture Sunday before their game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers that they painted the field back home for Hamlin, even though they’re on the road.

The picture shows the number “3” outlined in Buffalo Bills Blue at First Energy Stadium to show support for Hamlin’s recovery.

The Browns also tweeted photos of pregame t-shirts that say “Love for Damar 3.”

Credit: Cleveland Browns on Twitter: @Browns

The NFL says it plans to support Hamlin across the league in Week 18. All 32 clubs have the option to utilize the following activations with specific callouts noted that will be unique to Buffalo:

Pregame Moment of Support – The NFL distributed a public address announcement that clubs are encouraged to read prior to the national anthem as a unified show of support for Damar, the first responders and medical caregivers.

Field Painting – All clubs (home & away) may outline the “3” in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue.

Pregame Shirts – During warm-ups, all players throughout the league will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying “Love for Damar 3.” During warm-ups in Buffalo, Bills players will wear a similar Nike shirt but in the team’s royal blue. New Era hats embroidered with a “3” on them will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warm-ups

“3” Jersey Patches for Buffalo – “3” jersey patches will be worn by the Buffalo Bills. Fans, clubs and players have been incredibly generous in support of Damar’s GoFundMe fundraiser. A fund has been established by his family at The Giving Back Fund and donations can now be made directly by visiting chasingmsfoundation.com.