CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns will be hosting a press conference with their new quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Friday afternoon.

Watson, who was seen arriving in Berea Thursday, will be joined by general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski for the press conference at 1 p.m.

We will livestream the press conference on our website and on our mobile app. We will also carry it live on FOX 8 News

The Browns announced they were acquiring Watson on Friday from Houston after Deshaun initially said he would not be joining the team.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

On Wednesday, a second grand jury in another Texas county declined charges against Watson. The attorney for Watson told the FOX 8 I-Team the complaint was filed by one of the women involved in the civil lawsuit cases.