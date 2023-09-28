*Above video is from a Cleveland Browns recent practice*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have one of the most widespread fan bases, according to data compiled by Betway sportsbook.

“The NFL teams with the most in-state support was calculated by analyzing social media to determine cities fans live beyond the team’s home location,” according to a press release from Betway.

Out of the 32 NFL teams, the Browns have the fifth highest rate of in-state support beyond their home city,” according to the release.

Here are the top 5 teams with most in-state support in the NFL, according to the sportsbook company.

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns