CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns gave Elyria Catholic a $50,000 gift in support of their bleacher replacement project in Dan Reaser Stadium.

According to a letter written to the Elyria Catholic community from President Annie Heidersbach, with the Browns’ support, Elyria Catholic announced that the community has contributed over $580,000 to the bleacher project in just twelve weeks.

“I am inspired and amazed by Panther Nation’s support, which continues to demonstrate its commitment to our students, athletes, community youth groups, and fans,” Heidersbach said in part. “I am confident that you are as excited about the good news of the Cleveland Browns’ generosity as I am, and I hope their philanthropic support and message inspire others to commit to Elyria Catholic.”

According to the letter, Vice President of Community Relations for the Cleveland Browns Jenner Tekancic told Heidersbach, “We are thrilled to announce our support for such a worthy cause. We feel like it is our role to help Elyria Catholic meet their needs and get the support they deserve to pack a full house for their sports program in front of the Elyria community. Elyria Catholic’s long history of excellence in education and cultivation of youth sports aligns with the Browns Give Back mission—to commit to education and youth football while engaging the community through resources and opportunities. We are optimistic this gift will motivate other donors to fulfill the needs at EC and look forward to celebrating when fundraising for this project is completed. Go Panthers!”

