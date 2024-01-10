*The above video recently shows what to know about the Browns playoff game*

CLEVELAND (WJW — The Brown’s defense will be bolstered by the return of a key defensive player just in time for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game in Houston.

Safety Grant Delpit has returned from the injured list, the Browns announced Wednesday.

Before getting a groin injury on December 13, Delpit was leading the Browns with 77 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Delpit was selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl this year.

Cleveland travels to Houston to play the Texans on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs.