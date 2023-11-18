*The above video is a recent story about Browns fans celebrating the win over the Ravens*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. and here’s what Cleveland Police would like you to know about road closures, parking restrictions, and tailgating.

Road Closures

All highway exits around Cleveland Browns Stadium will be closed by 11 a.m. and traffic around

the stadium will be limited to Browns Pass holders and drop-offs for individuals with disabilities.

The Eastbound ramp at Route 2 to East 9th Street will close at 1030 a.m. Ramps remain closed

until after the end of the game. East 9th and West 3rd will open after the start of the game and reclose at the end of the game.

Parking

Parking restrictions are in effect in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be paid at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Road.

Municipal Lot times and tailgating rules

The East Muni Lot will open at 5 a.m. The West Muni Lot will open at 11 a.m.

No flying of drones in the muni-lot or within 5 miles of Burke No open pit fires Propane grills only (No charcoal) No alcohol Saving spaces prohibited You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy No in/out privileges All litter must be dispensed in trash containers Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated Crossing the Shore-way is prohibited No private latrines Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times

Violation of these rules may result in fines and ejection from the premises.

Lot Operation and Fees



Alcohol, safety, and sanitation

Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot.

Portable restrooms, trash cans, and dumpsters will be available. Private latrines are strictly prohibited.

