CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy, cool, only a slight chance of drizzle and maybe some sun around dinner time from west to east.

Some blue skies are already appearing over the Lake Erie Islands.

Temperatures will remain below average Sunday and into the new week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Hurricane Lee growing stronger in the Atlantic. We will be watching the movement over the next week. Models have the storm riding along the east coast of the U.S. but far enough offshore that there are no direct impacts expected to land.

