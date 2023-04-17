*Attached video: Browns stadium is getting a new name

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are asking fans for their input on a potential new dog logo!

Fans can now share their artwork on social media and submitted on the Cleveland Browns website for a chance to be voted on.

The artist who receives the highest number of votes will be placed with a mix of three local designs for the final round of voting, which will open on May 10 and close in early June.

Starting Thursday, fans can cast their vote on their favorite artwork on the Cleveland Browns website with one vote per email address.

In March, fans voted to decide what breed of dog best fits the “Browns Dawg,” and the Mastiff breed was chosen.

“We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase,” said Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson. “We are always looking for feedback from our fans to improve their experience so allowing them to serve as a centerpiece of this contest offers an opportunity to engage with each other in real-time and showcase their love for the team and beyond.”