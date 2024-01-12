*The above video shows how Browns fans are making plans to watch Saturday’s playoff game with Houston*

HOUSTON (WJW) — Cleveland Browns fans have invaded “Space City”, the nickname for Houston.

A big reason the Browns are in the playoffs is because of quarterback Joe Flacco, and you better believe Browns fans are wacko for Flacco.

“You couldn’t have written a better story,” said Cedric Lucky from Cleveland Heights

NE Ohio native, Renee Beck lives in Texas now. “I know nothing different than to bleed Orange and Brown,” Beck said. Saturday’s playoff game in Houston is a dream come true for her. “I never in my life have been able to go to a playoff game so I am over the moon excited.”

This will be the second time the Browns and Texans meet this season in Houston and Browns fans know things are sure to be a little different this time around because the Texans have back several key players who didn’t play in that last game due to injuries.

Houston QB CJ Stroud is one of those players who will start Saturday.

“Our defense didn’t get a chance to sack Stroud,” said Andre Perkins from Richmond Heights. “I’m thinking 31-14,” Perkins predicted.

Browns play Texans 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Houston.