CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Heading into the wild-card playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans, Browns fans had high expectations for a team that was red-hot.

Saucy Brew Works was the location of many Browns watch parties around Northeast Ohio. Hundreds of people showed up to cheer on the orange and brown, hoping for a playoff win.

“I was a little bit nervous, but I was confident,” one Browns fan said. “And that’s not usually the case, you know, in the first season with the Browns. But I was confident. So it’s obviously disappointing.”

A win was not to be the case in Houston on Saturday. The upstart Houston Texans, led by rookie sensation and former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, carved up the Browns No. 1-ranked defense for three passing scores, while Joe Flacco threw two pick-six interceptions.

“It’s really unfortunate to see the way they’re going out, man, because it’s just been such an immaculate season of Flacco coming in and, you know, lighting up the field for the most part,” Browns fan Carl Blatnik said. “But today’s game just wasn’t it.”

The energy in Cleveland has been building to fever-pitch levels over the last month or so, giving fans a realistic expectation that the team potentially could make a Super Bowl run. While most fans are bummed by the outcome, some are choosing to stay optimistic.

“I’m not disappointed,” Browns fan Rachel Kost said. “I think we played really well. I’m excited for next year.”

“This year was a great year, right?” said another fan. “I think next year, we got a lot of good players coming back. Hopefully we get healthy and see what happens.”

Others will be washing away their sadness with a night of drinking.

“Be pounding a couple beers and then rest on this one and wait til next season,” Blatnik said. “It feels dirty even coming out of my mouth saying that. I don’t wanna say that but it’s where we are at.”