CLEVELAND (WJW) – Browns fans all over Cleveland are going to be locked in come Saturday afternoon when Cleveland takes the field against Houston in the Wildcard round of the playoffs.

Some, however, are most likely going to have to find an alternative way to watch due to a viewing blackout caused by a contract dispute between a local TV affiliate and DirecTV.

This is a headache not only for fans with the television provider, but also local businesses.

Saucy Brew Works is well known for backing Ohio’s sports teams, especially the Browns.

“Super excited, we are pumped to be here,” Marketing Manager Amanda Kantor said. “Being born and brewed right here in Cleveland, Ohio, this is so exciting for our team, and we can’t wait to cheer them on tomorrow.”

Kantor said the Ohio City location is planning a big watch party for Browns wildcard weekend.

“Tomorrow from 3-4 p.m. you can come to our event space, which is right behind the Ohio City Brew Pub, and we are doing a pour of ‘Here We Go,’ it’s our Brown Ale,” Kantor said. “Your first beer is only one penny. So, it’s going to be one per person, one beer for one penny from 3-4 p.m. tomorrow to get everyone hyped for the game.”

Saucy has a 15-foot TV set up in their new event space, but like many in Cleveland, they are facing the dilemma of working around the blackout.

“Everyone’s kind of going through the challenges of how they’re going to watch the game. We will be streaming the game. We’re going to figure it out, but we definitely want to provide that space for people to come watch the game and have a great time with some beers and friends,” she said.

DirecTV is suggesting several options for customers to work around the issue like buying an off-air antenna or heading out to watch the game at a friend’s or restaurant. But one thing is clear, Browns fans will find a way.

“We understand it’s challenging times right now, trying to figure out how you’re going to watch the game,” Kantor said. “But don’t sweat it. If you can’t figure it out, come to us. We’re going to have the game on and you’re going to have a great time with us instead.”

Kantor suggests folks plan to show up early to allow time for parking and to find a good spot to watch the game.