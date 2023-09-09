CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans can’t wait for the NFL season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. So much so, they are lined up to enter the Muni Lot 48 hours ahead of kickoff.

More than a dozen Browns buses and tailgate vehicles are camped out waiting to enter the Muni Lot.

Scott Nunnari and his fellow Muni Lot Browns Backers say there’s no place they would rather be.

“The simplest reason is that it’s actually very fun here,” Nunnari said. “When you get to noon there’s at least a good dozen cars here and it’s the same people we know year after year. It’s a party, so if you could have two days with a party, why wouldn’t you do it?”

Browns fan Brian ‘Bone Dawg’ Hannum said the Browns fanbase is unlike any other.

“These are the true die-hards here,” Hannum said. “It’s what we do. It’s the most fun thing in the world. I wish other fan bases were like this. I mean, some of them are, but this is the true tailgaters. We’re the best.”

With a new season comes new expectations, optimism and hope. Browns fans desperately want a winning football team, a division title, some playoff wins and ultimately a Super Bowl. Many of the die-hard fans at the Muni Lot believe it can happen.

“The beginning of the season, there’s always hope, and you know you’re always just ready to go,” Browns fan Theresa Bolinger said. “It’s been a long summer. You’re ready for football season.”

“Better players, quarterback, you know Deshaun (Watson), of course,” Browns fan Kim Abate said. “We’ve had some fumbles in the past, but you know, but it’s going to be a good year.”

“We will more than likely make the playoffs,” Browns fan Manuel Arana said. “I don’t think it’s going to be one of those years where we sneak in or have to wait for somebody to lose. I think it’s going to be a good year.”