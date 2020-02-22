Browns fans invited to remember beloved mascot ‘Swagger’ at afternoon memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Browns fans will have a chance to say good-bye to the team's first-ever canine mascot Saturday afternoon.

Swagger, a 145-pound bull mastiff, passed away on Feb. 7 after suffering a stroke. He was 6 years old.

His son, SJ, will now take over the team's mascot duties full-time.

Swagger and SJ's owner believes fans will connect with SJ, just as they did with his father.

Swagger's memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at DeJohn Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. The event is open to family and fans.

Swagger made his debut with the Browns in 2014. He ran through the tunnel of FirstEnergy Stadium at every home game. Swagger retired in October and was replaced by his son, SJ.

Both dogs are from FD Farms in Rootstown, operated by Fred and Debby McLaughlin. Their son, Justin, served as handler for Swagger and SJ.

