Browns fans excited for primetime game, but worried about team’s health

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The stage is getting set at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns prepare to host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night football.

However, there was a collective groan across Browns nation as the team announced Baker Mayfield will sit out Thursday’s game with a painful left shoulder injury and backup Case Keenum will start.

“Absolutely devastated. Obviously I feel for Baker,” said one fan outside the stadium.

The hits keep coming. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have also been ruled out of Thursday’s game.

“And potentially Odell, the tackles, basically everyone. The whole starting 11, pretty much,” added another fan.

It’s the first of three prime-time games for the Browns this season. Around 15 million people are expected to watch Thursday night.

Fans say they are not in full panic mode just yet, but have concerns about the team’s health and the upcoming schedule.

“The Ravens are doing really well right now, and what if Baker is out for an extended period of time? There hasn’t been any division games yet so there is that,” said another fan.

The Browns was going into Thursday night’s game a three point favorite. After the team announced Mayfield was out, they dropped two or one and a half points, depending on the betting website.