*Above video is a recent story about how a Browns fan keeps track of QB’s who started for the team since 1999

CLEVELAND (AP) — Walker goes by P.J. to everyone in Cleveland — except Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

“I still call him Phil,” Ventrone said.

Before a stint in the XFL and with the Carolina Panthers, Walker, who was signed to the Browns practice squad in August, spent two seasons with Indianapolis. While with the Colts, he served as Ventrone’s scout team kick returner.

“He was good,” said Ventrone, who recently showed his Cleveland players video of their new starting quarterback returning kicks. “Guys were shocked that he was actually, like, the kick returner, and then I told him that I showed it, and he laughed, obviously.”

Ventrone has been around Walker long enough to know that he has some special qualities.

“He’s just got that gamer in him,” Ventrone said.

Walker played a key role in helping the Browns beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts while Browns starter Deshaun Watson deals with a shoulder injury.

Now that fans know one of Walker’s coaches still affectionately calls him Phil, when Walker makes a touchdown will some fans chant PJ or Phil, Phil, Phil… either way the Browns next home game is November 5 at 1 p.m. when they host the Arizona Cardinals.