Browns fan who enlisted athletes as ‘references’ did not land job with team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns fan who enlisted Cleveland sports legends as “references” to try to land a position with the team has an update on his job search.

Kevin Cedar, 26, announced last week that he did not get the job.

“Didn’t get my dream job with the Browns but shoutout to everyone who supported me throughout this process!” Cedar shared on Twitter, along with a screenshot of his rejection email.

Cedar used a viral video to accompany his application for a video editor position with the Browns.

He used a site called Cameo for his reference video. It’s a video-sharing website where you can pay for personalized videos from celebrities.

When he previously spoke with FOX 8, Cedar said he was unsure if the Browns had seen his video, but thought he was the perfect fit, combining his love of video and his favorite team. (Watch the video above for a look at our prior interview with Cedar.)

Cedar is a professional videographer with 10 years of experience. He’s worked for the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium and for an ad agency in Nashville.