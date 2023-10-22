*Above video shows how a Browns fan is keeping track of how many QBs started since 1999*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns‘ defense, running game, and kicking game were keys to a thrilling victory against San Francisco last week, while the passing game could use a boost after Deshaun Watson missed two games with an injured shoulder.

The Browns (3-2) battle the Colts (3-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Indianapolis.

While Watson hasn’t played, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is still making impressive catches. “It’s something I’ve been doing my whole life so imagine something that most people think is difficult that you’ve been doing for a long time that’s easy for you,” Cooper said.

HOLD ONTO TO THAT FOOTBALL!

Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said practice this week put a lot of focus on not turning the football over because the Colts cause plenty of turnovers.

“Coach (Kevin) Stefanski challenged our defensive scout team to get a ball out this week, so they’re trying hard to get it out and we’re trying hard to protect it.”

While the Browns are playing smothering defense, they’ve only forced four turnovers in the first five games.

BROWNS DEFENSE IS OFF TO HISTORY-MAKING START

According to NFL statistics, the Browns defense is putting up historic numbers like only allowing offenses 3.8 yards per play on average. The only team in the last three decades that has allowed fewer than four yards per play was the 2008 Super Bowl-winning Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cooper said it galvanizes the offense to see the defense playing what many sports analysts say is the best in the league right now.

“When I see the defense making plays, it makes me want to make plays out there,” Cooper said. “Like when Myles (Garrett) makes a sack or strip sack it’s going to get me up out of my seat. It’s going to make me say, okay, I have to step my game up.”

Five of the Browns next seven games are on the road.