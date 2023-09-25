CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Browns made some critical adjustments in Week 3.

Cleveland held the Tennessee Titans to just 94 yards and Derrick Henry to just 20 yards rushing.

The Browns defense kept the Titans offense scrambling, sacking their quarterback 5 times.

Cleveland crushed the Titans 27-3.

“What I thought I saw yesterday was a dominant defense,” shared Greg Pruitt, former Browns running back.

He stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share his thoughts.

“This week we protected the ball,” Pruitt said.

AFC North rival the Baltimore Ravens is next on the schedule.

Both teams are 2-1, with Baltimore coming off a loss. The Colts secured a win over the Ravens with a field goal in Sunday’s game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the rushing leader for their game Sunday, rushing 101 yards. He was also 22-31 for 202 yards.

“Hopefully, we can repeat what they (the defense) did – and make Baltimore earn every yard they get,” Pruitt said, looking toward Sunday.

Deshaun Watson was 27 of 33 attempts with 289 yards.

“I always thought he was going to get better and better,” Pruitt said about Watson.

The Browns rushing leader had 27 yards. Kareem Hunt got just 13 rushing yards in his return to Cleveland.

Although the fans might not see star running back Nick Chubb, who is out for the season with an injury, Pruitt expects he’ll be with the team soon.

“I expect Chubb, when he gets well enough, to sit in those running back meetings because he’s a big inspiration to the team,” Pruitt said.

And a big inspiration to the fans in Cleveland as well.

Kickoff against the Ravens is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.