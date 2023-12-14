*For Greg Pruitt’s take on Flacco after Sunday’s game, watch above.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Joe Flacco is now a member of the Cleveland Browns; well as you know, he has been, but now he’s officially on the active roster for at least a year, Fox 8 sports reporter John Sabol confirmed.

Joe Flacco will be the #Browns QB the rest of the season after he signed a one-year contract with the team, per @JLSports3.



No more practice squad for him. Kevin Stefanski hinted on Monday that a deal was in the works and here it is. Flacco Fever is here to stay!@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 14, 2023

Flacco had been on the team’s practice squad since the team signed him in late November. The Browns called him up to start two games. Each time, he was placed back on the practice squad.

Sabol said that was a formality to help the Browns keep an extra player on the active roster, but NFL rules only allow a team to move a player back and forth from the practice squad three times.

Flacco helped lead the Browns to a 31-27 win over Jacksonville when he threw three touchdowns keeping Cleveland’s playoff hopes alive.

Flacco and the (8-5) Browns host the (5-8) Bears Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.