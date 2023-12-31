*Browns legend Greg Pruitt talks about Cleveland’s Thursday night win against the Jets*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In the Academy Award-winning movie, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Paul Newman and Robert Redford play outlaws in the Old West on the run from trackers who they vastly underrated and can’t shake.

Many underestimated these Browns as the injuries mounted, and they’ve been tracking down opponents ever since.

After yet another Browns quarterback was injured earlier this season ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said “Ladies and gentlemen, the Cleveland Browns season is over.”

Since then, QB Joe Flacco rode into town and the Browns haven’t looked back, leaving NFL Network announcer Eich Eisen so impressed he said the (11-5) Browns are a “Remarkable story to see them go through four quarterbacks, and Nick Chubb’s injury, then with this team’s passing game, running game, and their defense, they’re real and dangerous,” Eisen added.

One of the most surprising compliments came from an opposing coach, Mami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniels “What you’re seeing with the Cleveland Browns is a lot of people worried about what they didn’t have except them, they focus on the opponent..so now they

have this cool moment and galvanizing experience,” he said.

ABC Sports announcer Kirk Herbsteit posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Cleveland clinched a playoff spot in the game he called. “What a great night in Cleveland…congratulations again to the ⁦Browns for all they overcame & clinching a playoff opportunity…and congrats to one of the most loyal & passionate fanbases in ANY sport!”

And how about some kudos for Browns fans? Cleveland linebacker Mohamoud Diabate who played college games in football-crazed stadiums nicknamed “The Swamp” at the University of Florida and LSU’s “The Bayou” posted this comment.

“I can’t lie when the Dog Pound is jumpin’ it smashes anything I’ve been in on any big time Saturday SEC matchup whether it’s The Swamp or The Bayou it’s not close this (Cleveland) SPECIAL ENVIRONMENT!!!!

The list of high praise for this 2023 version of the Cleveland Browns goes on from coast to coast and as potential NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski reminds players… there’s still work to do done.

At this point, football fans across America have taken notice…these Browns won’t track you down in the Old West but they will track you down in the AFC North and perhaps beyond.

Editors’ note: The phrase “America’s Team” is a rare occurrence when a national audience of football fans from other cities “adopt” a team not in their market and national announcers can’t help but be charmed and make that team a hot topic.