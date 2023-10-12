(WJW) — Cleveland Browns‘ David Njoku is sharing for the first time a look at his face after he was recently injured in a fire pit accident at his home.

The tight end posted the pictures to his Instagram page. In the caption he only wrote “legacy.” This comes after he recently said he planned to “shed some positive light on an otherwise unfortunate incident.”

In the most recent post, the photos appear to show his face at different stages of the healing process.

In the first selfie, Njoku has sunglasses covering his eyes, but skin damage is very visible across the rest of his face. A second selfie shows Njoku smiling, and the skin around his face appears to be healing.

Prior to these pictures, and over the past couple of weeks, Njoku had hidden the injury behind a series of masks.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Njoku announced the launching of a line of merchandise where a percentage of the proceeds will be directly donated to the American Burn Association.

You can see Njoku’s photos, here.