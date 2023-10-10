[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

(WJW) — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who was recently injured in a fire pit accident at his home, is now turning “a personal setback into an opportunity.”

Njoku has launched a line of merchandise, and a percentage of the proceeds will be directly donated to the American Burn Association. The hoodies and T-shirts in Njoku’s “Withstand” line each range in price from $32 to $56, and can be purchased through Njoku’s profile on MILLIONS.co.

Njoku was recently added to the football team’s injury report after suffering burns to his face and arms in a fire pit accident at his home. He was spotted practicing with the team the following Saturday, wearing a black mask, FOX 8 News reported.

“We are grateful to have a dedicated athlete like David Njoku show support as we work to bring attention to the critical issues surrounding burn injuries,” Kimberly Hoarle, chief executive of the association, is quoted in the release. “His willingness to turn a personal setback into an opportunity for positive change is truly commendable. Together, we hope to increase burn prevention efforts and make a lasting impact on burn survivors and their families.”

Njoku also plans to promote the association to survivors of serious burn-related injuries during “My Cause, My Cleats” in week 13 of the NFL season, when athletes wear customized cleats to bring awareness to the causes they support.

“I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue,” Njoku is quoted in the release. “The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care. By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”