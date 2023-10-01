CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play today against the Ravens. Fox 8’s John Sabol and PJ Ziegler are reporting.
Watson suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s game.
by: Paul Kiska
Posted:
Updated:
