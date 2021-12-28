Browns blog: Players speak as team prepares for Pittsburgh, 8 players activated from COVID list

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns CB Denzel Ward, CB M.J. Stewart and G Joel Bitonio are speaking to media on Tuesday after practice.

CB Denzel Ward says the atmosphere is going to be “wild” in Pittsburgh as it’ll potentially be Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game

“We all have to do our job”

“We are capable of being the best defense in the league”

Stefanski, during Monday’s press conference, says he was hopeful to get some players off the COVID list and by that afternoon, he got his wish.

Eight players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This comes just in time as the Browns prepare for the Steelers on Jan. 3. This gives the team a long week to get ready for this crucial divisional matchup.

Here’s the list of players that returned on Monday:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

G Drew Forbes

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

DT Malik McDowell

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

LB Mack Wilson