BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns will be in Berea on Wednesday as training camp officially starts. But we still don’t know what’s going to happen to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Will Watson be suspended by the NFL, and if he is, for how long?

Many were hopeful the decision would come before the Browns started training camp.

Watson’s disciplinary hearing ended on June 30. Post-hearing written arguments were given to the hearing officer, former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, on July 12.

Robinson, who presided over the three-day hearing, is expected to make a decision soon.

Robinson will decide if Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy and if he should be punished.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month, but details of the settlements are confidential.

About half of the women who filed lawsuits spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false and his attorneys have said he has cooperated fully with investigators.

Watson is not facing criminal charges.

