BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — PJ Walker will get the starting nod when the Browns play the Seahawks Sunday at 4 p.m. in Seattle, Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday.

QB Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with injuries. Watson was already hampered by a rotator cuff contusion, then left Sunday’s game early against the Colts after a hard tackle resulting in his helmet slamming the ground.

Earlier on Wednesday, Walker was signed to a contract by the Browns which means he was activated from the practice squad to the team’s roster.

Walker played a key role in the Browns winning their last two games.