CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin Friday, according to the team.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Browns, Goodwin playing on the Browns’ offense, “will bring plenty of speed and a decade of experience playing in the NFL.”

According to the release, Goodwin has played for four teams, starting with the Bills who drafted him in the third round in 2013. He then joined the 49ers from 2017-19, the Bears in 2021 and the Seahawks in 2022.

Goodwin, “Should also bring another speed gear to the offense,” the release said. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at the combine and has averaged 16.2 yards per catch over his career.

The top of the wide receiver depth chart now includes Goodwin, Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore, who was acquired in March by the Browns in a trade with the Jets, and David Bell, according to the Browns. Jakeem Grant Sr., Anthony Schwartz, Jaelon Darden, Daylen Baldwin, Mike Harley Jr., Isaiah Weston and Michael Woods II, who suffered a ruptured Achilles and will likely miss the 2023 season, are also all on the roster.