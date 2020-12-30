Browns add safety Karl Joseph to COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed Karl Joseph on the COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday evening.

He joins tight end Harrison Bryant and fellow safety Andrew Sendejo on the list. The pair were added earlier on Tuesday.

The Browns are not permitted to disclose if a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, per NFL and NFLPA policy.

COVID-19 caused big headaches for the Browns in their loss to the Jets. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were ruled out after they were in close contact with linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus.

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday with a playoff birth on the line in Week 17.

