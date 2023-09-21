(WJW) – Hollywood actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have received an unexpected offer from television host Maury Povich to take a DNA test.

The proposal comes after years of speculation and rumors surrounding their uncanny resemblance and shared mannerisms – not to mention their new movie, “Brother from Another Mother.”

The two are both from Texas. Harrelson is 62. McConaughey is 53.

McConaughey and Harrelson apparently want answers too.

McConaughey shared that during a family vacation, his mother had brought up a special connection she may have had with Harrelson’s father following her divorce from Matthew’s dad, according to Fox News.

“The year of his [McConaughey’s] birth, nine months before,” he said, “She was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father Jim,” Harrelson said in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

“Now we gotta go do some DNA tests,” McConaughey said during an appearance on Access Daily.

“I would come out of retirement. We could do primetime, ‘DNA, Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew,’” the former “Maury” host shared in a video to E! News.

“I like the way you’re thinking,” McConaughey said in reaction to Povich’s video message.

Maury had a catchphrase of, “You are NOT the father,” on his talk show, which often focused on DNA tests and relationships.