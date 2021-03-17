Brothers charged in shooting deaths at Parma bar appear in court

Editor’s Note: The video above is a vigil for the shooting victims.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Two brothers charged in the shooting deaths of two people at a Parma bar made their first court appearance Wednesday.

Luis Carlos Candelairo, 30, and Juan Carlos Perez, 27, are charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday, March 13, outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill.

Sean Micheal Acierno, 29, of Parma was killed.

Timoteo “Tim” Cruz, 27, of Cleveland was also killed.

Tim Cruz (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County)

Cruz was working as a security guard for the bar.

He was a Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer.

According to the Parma Police Department, Cruz shot Perez.

Perez has been identified as the gunman.

Police say Perez was able to get into the car driven by Candelario.

Both Perez and Candelario were arrested later that day.

Perez was hospitalized from the shooting and was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Perez faces two counts of aggravated murder.

Candelario faces two counts of complicity to aggravated murder.

Candelario waived his preliminary hearing.

He was bound over to Common Pleas Court without bond.

Perez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 24.

He’s being held without bond.

Parma police say it is believed that Tim Cruz likely saved many lives that night.

Police say they recovered an AR-15 that was used in the crime.