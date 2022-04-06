HAMPTON, Virginia (WJW) – Police are investigating after the brother of a Cleveland Browns player was found dead in Hampton, Virginia on Tuesday.

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah.

Police confirmed that his brother is Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Investigators say there was also evidence of a fire inside the home. The death is being ruled a homicide.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for a statement.