BROOKLYN (WJW) — A local high school football coach has resigned just days after his team used the term Nazi while calling plays.

Brooklyn High School Head Football Coach Tim McFarland tendered his resignation Monday morning, Brooklyn City Schools said in a statement.

The play call took place when the school’s football team took on Beachwood High School Friday night.

Beachwood reportedly told officials they would leave the game if the behavior continued. While the Beachwood school district said in a Saturday statement that Brooklyn complied, they said several “players used a racial slur freely throughout the night.”

WJW photo

The Brooklyn school district said McFarland offered “deepest regret about the matter” and apologies to the Beachwood team and community affected.

“Notwithstanding what has happened, the Brooklyn City Schools family is choosing to learn from this matter, and hopefully, to grow as a result,” said Brooklyn Superintendent Theodore Caleris, in a statement Monday. “The Brooklyn City Schools has been contacted by the Anti-Defamation League of Ohio, who among others, we will hope to use as a resource for our school district going forward to promote understanding and tolerance.”

An assistant coach is stepping up as the Brooklyn football team’s interim coach. The team has homecoming Friday.