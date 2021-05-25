Brook Park woman in wheelchair hit by driver who left scene: police

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW)– A woman crossing the street in a wheelchair is recovering in the hospital after she was struck by a driver, who did not stick around very long.

Brook Park police said the driver stopped briefly, but left the scene without giving her name or contact information.

“I wanted to scream, that’s how bad it was… I have a very high pain tolerance, so if you tell me I’m screaming, I’m gonna scream… I was miserable,” said Karon Reynolds, 74.

Reynolds said at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, she was in her wheelchair on her way home from the grocery store when she got to the intersection of Smith and Snow roads in Brook Park.

“The light changed. I had already crossed part of the street, part of the way,” she explained.

Reynolds said that’s when she was struck by a woman driving a blue car.

“She pulls over into the gas station, she kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I was trying to get my boyfriend to work, he’s gonna be late… She looks at me and so, she says, ‘What do you want me to do?’…I’m sitting there going, ‘Lady, you just hit me in my chair, asking me what you want me to do?”‘ Reynolds said.

She said the driver left. Reynolds, who has cerebral palsy and had a partial hip replacement, did not think she was seriously hurt at first. She continued home and when she tried to stand up, she realized her leg was broken.

“It jarred it enough that, I think that’s what caused part of it, because I have osteoporosis, and it doesn’t take much to break my bones,” she said.

Brook Park police said they were called to Reynolds’ home around 4:45 p.m., about an hour after the incident.

“I got home, called the cops, called the rescue squad ’cause she left,” explained Reynolds.

Reynolds said she had leg surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, which included restoring parts of her hip replacement. She is not sure why the driver did not see her, but said believes she may have been distracted.

“She made another comment, that’s what makes me say she was on her cell phone also,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said she is currently going through therapy and is not sure when she will be released from the hospital. Brook Park police said they are checking surveillance cameras in the area and ask anyone with information to give them a call.