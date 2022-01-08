Brook Park police say 2 dead, another wounded following reported domestic dispute

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Two people are reportedly dead and another is wounded following a reported domestic dispute Saturday night, Brook Park police said.

The police department reported being called to the incident around 5 p.m. on West 150th Street.

Arriving at the home, police said they had to breach the door to gain entrance and found three people had been shot.

All of the wounded were transported to the hospital, where police said two were eventually declared dead. The third person’s status is not being reported at this time.

Brook Park police are continuing to investigate.

