BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – One local community is setting the benchmark for protecting Ohio’s

sports officials.

The city of Brook Park passed a new law Tuesday that will protect sports officials and referees within the city.

City council passed the legislation, introduced by Ward 4 Councilman Richard Scott, with a vote of five for, two against.

The ordinance codifies and penalizes any physical confrontation with, or physical harm to, an official.

Any violators could be charged with disorderly conduct, which is defined by the ordinance as actions causing the official to stop play and discontinue the game.

The person could face anywhere from a third degree to first degree misdemeanor.

Councilman Scott says the law will act as a deterrent for any unruly behavior, as well as help increase the recruitment of available umpires.

The ordinance now moves to the mayor’s desk where he has 10 days to sign it.