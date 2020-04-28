Brook Park parade honors beloved coach

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Community members said goodbye to a beloved coach while also following social distancing guidelines Tuesday night.

Kurt Nennstiel Jr., who passed away on Saturday and was active in many sports leagues, was honored and remembered with a parade of cars driving past his house.

Mourners were asked to gather by 6:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Recreation Center, before heading past the Nennstiel home one by one at 15700 Susan Dr.

According to Nennstiel’s obituary, a small gathering will also take place Wednesday at Slone & Co. Funeral Directors.